The waterfront property that was the site of the historic Baxter House, which was demolished last week, has been listed for sale for nearly $2.9 million.
The listing agent, Aaron Grumet of Long Island City-based DY Realty Services LLC, on Wednesday confirmed the asking price for the property at 15 Shore Rd., in the village of Baxter Estates. It has been on the market since Oct. 4.
Property owner Sabrina Wu of Queens purchased the centuries-old home for $990,000 in 2003. The home and its lot are landmarked, which means a future site plan would be required to go before the village Landmarks Commission.
Throughout Wu’s ownership, the house and its deterioration, including a fire, were the focus of a dispute between preservationists and the owner.
Mayor Nora Haagenson previously told Newsday that while the owner can change, the landmark status does not.
“This is a rare opportunity for someone to buy a huge lot in a priceless location overlooking Manhasset Bay,” Grumet said, adding that the lot “allows someone to build a fabulous single-family home which will give homage to the former Baxter House.”
