Renovated Smithtown Colonial has a large backyard

The house is built over an acre of land. Credit: One Fine Day Real Estate Photography/Howard Fritz

By Teng Chen
A Colonial house in Smithtown Pines is listed for $679,000. It’s over an acre of land and has three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms.

The house was built in 1994 and was renovated in 2019. There are brand-new hardwood floors throughout the structure. The backyard comes with a paver patio with jet stream, an in-ground pool and a sunken trampoline.

“It has a sprawling, big backyard. Behind the property, there are no neighboring houses and it’s basically like woods. Big property,” says Manuel Dominguez, the listing agent, “it’s very nice.”

The house has easy access to supermarkets, is around a 10-minute drive to Stop & Shop, Key Food Supermarket and more. It’s also adjacent to the Blydenburgh County Park, a 627-acre preserve with hiking trails.

Annual taxes are $12,613. It is in the Hauppauge Public Schools district.

Manuel Dominguez of the DB Austin Realty Inc. is the listing agent.

