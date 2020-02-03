TODAY'S PAPER
Contemporary Smithtown home on the market for $639,000

The house has four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms, a

The house has four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms, a two-car garage and a 20-by-40-foot in-ground pool with paver patio.

 
Credit: Picture Perfect Photos/Sharon Sarinick

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday
A Contemporary home in Smithtown is on the market for $639,000, but annual taxes are $22,626.

The property on the one-acre lot features four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms, a two-car garage and a 20-by-40-foot in-ground pool with paver patio.

Located on a private cul-de-sac, the house is an original five-story custom-built home. The separate levels allow owners to take advantage of the Nissequogue River views. The living room has a cathedral ceiling with exposed beams and a woodburning fireplace.

“It was built to bring in all the natural light and the feeling of being outside with the comfort and warmth of the inside,” says Joann Cassidy, assistant to the listing agent Diane Aversano, of RE/MAX Eastern Properties.

Built in 1983, this home hasn’t gone through a renovation yet. It’s in the Smithtown Central School District.

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday

