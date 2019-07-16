THE SCOOP

The benefits of living in the hamlet of Smithtown are clear, says Town of Smithtown Supervisor Edward Wehrheim.

“It’s a nice town on the North Shore of Long Island, property values notoriously remain high, the school districts are excellent, and the Long Island Rail Road is huge because commuters have a 58-minute trip to New York,” Wehrheim says. “Those are the huge draws on why people want to move into Smithtown.”

Projects that will further enhance the area are currently planned or underway, he adds.

Wehrheim says plans to install sewers in Smithtown’s business district have sparked the interest of developers. “Once the sewers go in, they’ll be able to do many improvements to the business district themselves,” he says in regard to potential development and land use in the area.

With a $610,000 New York State grant, Smithtown Public Safety is mapping and addressing financially distressed homes, a concentration of which was found in Smithtown, Newsday reported.

“It’s been very successful with getting those houses cleaned up and getting the banks to make sure they get them back on the market,” Wehrheim says. “Where we have these homes that are in foreclosure or abandoned, that drives property values down. So certainly, in those residential neighborhoods, we want to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

In addition, he says, blighted areas in surrounding neighborhoods are also being addressed. That includes the vacant Sixth Avenue Electronics site in Nesconset being taken over by electric carmaker Tesla and the former Smithtown Concrete plant in St. James being demolished to make way for a CarMax dealership.

“We’re taking care of some real blighted areas that have been left neglected for years and putting true development there that enhances the community,” Wehrheim says.

Offering parks, boating and private beaches, and convenience to parkways, Smithtown is an incredible community to raise a family, says lifelong resident Debbie Lettieri of Signature Premier Properties. The area, she adds, features a variety of housing styles, with Colonials and ranches most predominant. Condos and rental properties are also available.

Downtown Smithtown offers a variety of shops and eateries. Parks in the area include Caleb Smith State Park, Van Blydenburgh Park, and others. Additional attractions include the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts and the recently renovated Smithtown Landing Country Club. Welcoming visitors to the hamlet on Route 25 is the Statue of Whisper the Bull. The 14-foot statue pays homage to Smithtown founder Richard (Bull) Smith and the legend of how he secured the land: by making an agreement with the Indians that he could keep whatever land he circled atop his bull “Whisper” in a day’s time.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are 7 condos on the market ranging in price from $319,000 to $590,000.



SALES PRICE

Between June 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, there were 380 home sales with a median sale price of $505,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $190,000 and the high was $1.1 million. During that period a year earlier there were 375 home sales with a median sale price of $480,000. The price range was $221,000 to $2.1 million.

OTHER STATS

Town: Smithtown

Area: 11.8 square miles

ZIP code: 11787

Population: 26,470

Median age: 42.9

Median household income: $126,402

Median home value: $520,000*

LIRR to NYC: 75 to 90 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $405

School district: Smithtown

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI



RECENTLY SOLD

$371,500

Basswood Lane

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 half

Built: 1960

Lot size: .26 acres

Taxes: $12,462

Reduced: $17,500

Days on the market: 82

$610,000

Lone Oak Path

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 1965

Lot size: .58 acres

Taxes: $10,549

Reduced: $20,000

Days on the market: 96

$960,000

Landing Meadow Rd.

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half

Built: 2002

Lot size: 1.1 acres

Taxes: $24,698

Increased: $31,000

NOW ON THE MARKET

$375,000

This ranch, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, features formal living and dining rooms and a den with a fireplace. The .38-acre property, on a cul-de-sac, includes a two-car garage and in-ground pool. Taxes: $13,373. Lisa Jaeger and Nicole Jacobs, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-828-9630

$589,000

This renovated Colonial, with four bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms, includes an open concept with a formal living room, dining room and kitchen. The house, on .3 acres, also includes an office/den, an en suite master bedroom, and a basement. Taxes: $15,585. Debbie Lettieri and Kristin Lettieri, Signature Premier Properties, 631-827-3056

$829,000

This five-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial features a family room with a stone fireplace, a two-room guest suite, and a finished basement. The half-acre property includes a detached three-car garage and a Trex deck. Taxes: $14,632. Deborah DeWick, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-664-2148

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 131

Price range: $299,000 to $1.899 million

Tax range: $5,745 to $28,936