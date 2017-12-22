Why you should buy my Smithtown condo

Sellers Lin and Bob Katz

Address 106 Redan Dr., Smithtown

Asking price $799,888

The basics A four-bedroom, 2½-bath detached two-story home in the Stonebridge Estates complex

The competition A four-bedroom, three-bath unit on the same street is listed for $739,900.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom unit on the same street sold June 13 for $760,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $16,212 plus a $425 monthly common charge

Time on the market Since September 2015

Listing agent Monique Serena, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Huntington, 516-658-5561

Why it’s for sale Lin, 63, a retired teacher, and Bob, 67, who is retired from owning a business in the garment industry, say they’re downsizing to their second home in Florida.

The Katzes bought their 3,200-square-foot home in 2007 and have enjoyed a country club lifestyle since then. Lin talks about their home:

“I love the light here — it’s very airy and bright. We have windows overlooking the golf course, and there’s an open concept layout in the living room and kitchen. It’s a fabulous home for someone who wants a luxurious home without having to worry about snow removal and landscaping. We downsized from our dream home, a 4,000-square-foot home in Woodbury. I felt like this home gave us everything we had there just on a smaller scale. The community is not age restricted, but people who live here tend to be downsizing. I love having a pool that I don’t have to take care of. Plus it affords a very nice social structure along with the tennis court. The landscaping in Stonebridge is probably the most beautiful I’ve seen. They take it very seriously. . . . The home was in mint condition and upgraded by the original owner when we bought. We added wainscoting in the foyer and up the stairway. . . . Having a golf course behind your home is wonderful to both play and watch. There’s an additional fee to use the golf course. Everyone has the option. It’s a public course Monday through Friday and private to members on the weekends. It’s a very nice feature.”