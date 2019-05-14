A three-quarters-acre property in Smithtown listed for $549,999 includes a house, a tenant-occupied cottage, a six-stall horse barn and a new 24-foot-by-24-foot garage.

Owner Keith Perry says the three-bedroom main house was the “perfect size” for him and his wife, who owned two horses when they bought the place five years ago.

The home is near Smithtown's Blydenburgh County Park and Robert A. Brady Park, so there is access to “miles and miles of trails,” Perry says. “There are creeks to cross, and you encounter deer from time to time. We would ride on the roads, too.”

The listing agent is Bryan Karp of Re/Max Eastern Properties.