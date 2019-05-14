TODAY'S PAPER
Smithtown horse property lists for $549,999

This Smithtown property is listed for $549,999.

Photo Credit: Re/Max Eastern Properties/EPM Real Estate Photography

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
A three-quarters-acre property in Smithtown listed for $549,999 includes a house, a tenant-occupied cottage, a six-stall horse barn  and a new 24-foot-by-24-foot garage.

Owner Keith Perry says the three-bedroom main house was the “perfect size” for him and his wife, who owned two horses when they bought the place five years ago.

The home is near Smithtown's Blydenburgh County Park and Robert A. Brady Park, so there is access to “miles and miles of trails,” Perry says. “There are creeks to cross, and you encounter deer from time to time. We would ride on the roads, too.”

The listing agent is Bryan Karp of Re/Max Eastern Properties.

