Sound Beach house with low taxes lists for $359,000

A ranch-style home with very low taxes is on the market in Sound Beach for $359,000.

The 1,100-square-foot home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a large eat-in kitchen with granite counters, new roof, 5-year-old burner and 2-year-old hot water heater with a hookup for conversion to central air.

"They redid the whole house," says listing agent Linda Stowell of Coldwell Realtors in Port Jefferson. The wood-beamed kitchen, which has a large, semi-circular island, opens to the living room. "It’s all top-of-the-line appliances," she says.

The living room has a cathedral ceiling with distressed wood beams and custom barnwood on the walls. "It’s great for entertaining," says Stowell.

The quarter-acre property has a large, fenced-in yard with fire pit, detached one-car garage and a new shed.

The home is just a few blocks from North Shore beaches.

"It’s a short drive to Mount Sinai harbor, where you can go kayaking and fishing," says Stowell, adding that there are restaurants in the area.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The annual property taxes are $2,436.