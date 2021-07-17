Sound Beach house with low taxes lists for $359,000
A ranch-style home with very low taxes is on the market in Sound Beach for $359,000.
The 1,100-square-foot home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a large eat-in kitchen with granite counters, new roof, 5-year-old burner and 2-year-old hot water heater with a hookup for conversion to central air.
"They redid the whole house," says listing agent Linda Stowell of Coldwell Realtors in Port Jefferson. The wood-beamed kitchen, which has a large, semi-circular island, opens to the living room. "It’s all top-of-the-line appliances," she says.
The living room has a cathedral ceiling with distressed wood beams and custom barnwood on the walls. "It’s great for entertaining," says Stowell.
The quarter-acre property has a large, fenced-in yard with fire pit, detached one-car garage and a new shed.
The home is just a few blocks from North Shore beaches.
"It’s a short drive to Mount Sinai harbor, where you can go kayaking and fishing," says Stowell, adding that there are restaurants in the area.
The annual property taxes are $2,436.