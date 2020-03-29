Sound Beach home on cul-de-sac lists for $284,990

A ranch house in Sound Beach is on the market for $284,990. The property centered on a 0.23-acre lot of flat land features two bedrooms, one bathroom and a full basement.

“It’s in beautiful condition and has a lot of nice features,” says Michele Phelps Vachier, the listing agent, of Realty Connect USA L I Inc.

The sun-drenched living room comes with a fireplace, cathedral ceiling, many windows, and skylights. Haier Mini Split Air Condition and Heat System was installed as well. “You don't need to even turn the heat on probably until November because this heats up until before freezing point. It’s economical and a very nice feature,” Vachier adds. The house also has stainless-steel appliances.

Built in 1958, the property has been renovated at different times over the past few years. The master bedroom, bathroom, roof, and water heater have all been upgraded.

Located on a dead-end street, the home has a four-car driveway and a nice deck with a barbecue. “The landscape is very pretty on the house,” Vachier says.

Annual taxes on te house, in the Rocky Point School District, are $10,598, but the current owner is going to file a tax grievance and will only know about the result around May 1.