TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

BOGO Sound Beach home lists for $949,000

This Sound Beach property, top left, is listed

This Sound Beach property, top left, is listed for $949,000. Photo Credit: Long Island Real Estate Photography & Video/Brian Botticell

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
Print

Louise and Paul Botticelli’s Sound Beach property includes two two-bedroom, 2½-bathroom homes on one .23-acre lot facing Long Island Sound, listed for $949,000.

“It’s very rare,” says Louise Botticelli of the two-for-one listing. “And because there’s nobody very close, you have a 180-degree view of the water. You can almost see the curve of the earth. Even the people who helped us with the renovations commented on the view.”

Both houses feature new kitchens, flooring and HVAC systems.

The property is listed with Matthew Hart of World Properties International Sea to Sky.

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

AAA Taxi is one of two taxi companies Double-parking issue stalls taxi renewal in village
The weather forecast for Thursday. Forecast: Rain, thunderstorms keep temps cooler
Hempstead Town Hall is shown on March 12, Town officials to disperse 'pet fire rescue stickers'
Bethpage resident Brian Krauss Since June 2017, he LIers use GrubHub, DoorDash to make ends meet
Surf Donuts, a new shop in Babylon, features New doughnut shop opens in Babylon
Some of the Broadway on the Beach singers. Free concert of Broadway tunes comes to LI beach
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search