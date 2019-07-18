BOGO Sound Beach home lists for $949,000

Louise and Paul Botticelli’s Sound Beach property includes two two-bedroom, 2½-bathroom homes on one .23-acre lot facing Long Island Sound, listed for $949,000.

“It’s very rare,” says Louise Botticelli of the two-for-one listing. “And because there’s nobody very close, you have a 180-degree view of the water. You can almost see the curve of the earth. Even the people who helped us with the renovations commented on the view.”

Both houses feature new kitchens, flooring and HVAC systems.

The property is listed with Matthew Hart of World Properties International Sea to Sky.