Sound Beach property with water views on the market for $569,900

The property includes two legal residences with a detached garage. Credit: Coldwell Banker/Jim Harrison

By Stacey Altherr Special to Newsday @staceyaltherr
A Sound Beach property with two separate homes and water views is on the market for $569,900, convenient for multifamily use.

The first home, built by the original owner’s uncle in 1929, has a large living room that goes from the front of the house to the back, a den, and formal dining room.

The living room is especially elegant, with a full wall fireplace in a spacious room.

"He called it the tea room," listing agent Laura Bloom, with Coldwell Banker Realty in Mount Sinai, says of the original owner. "He wanted it for parties."

The home contains many of the original 1920s elements, including glass doorknobs, high ceilings and ornate moldings. Upstairs are two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and down below the main floor is a full walkout basement.

"They really tried to keep the historic elements," Bloom says.

The second house, built at the same time, has a bedroom and full bath on the main floor and two small bedrooms upstairs.

A separate detached garage has a second-floor loft.

The house sits high off Sound Beach Boulevard, with trees and ivy to maintain privacy. Its perch allows for water views of the Long Island Sound from not only the upstairs rooms of the main house, but also from the living area.

"It’s quite a high spot," Bloom says.

The property is only a few minutes from the "Rails to Trails" walking and biking path that winds through the North Shore towns in that area.

Annual taxes on the entire property are $12,474.

