Postmodern house in Quogue on the market for $1.799M

There's an inground pool with waterfall.

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday
A Postmodern house in Quogue is on the market for $1.799 million. The 3,263-square-foot home has four bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms, a two-car garage, and an inground pool with waterfall.

The house, which has an open floor plan, has not yet been furnished. “It’s the only brand-new construction in south Quogue listed under $2 million with top-of-the-line building materials,” says listing agent Nicole Weiss, of Compass Greater NY, referring to the high-end appliances, custom kitchen with white quartz counters and the plank wood floors, etc. The full basement has a Board of Health Approval for two additional bedrooms and one bathroom.

Located right down the Montauk Highway, the house is surrounded by landscape screening for privacy. Owners can enjoy low Quogue taxes which are only $2,388 annually and access to the beach. It’s in the Quogue Union Free School District.


 

