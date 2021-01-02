TODAY'S PAPER
Sayville Dutch Colonial on the market for $1,499,000

The house was built in 1900 and restored

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
A stately 120-year-old, four-bedroom Dutch Colonial in South Sayville is on the market for $1,499,000.

The 3½-bathroom house on Greene Avenue has a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a family room/barroom, formal dining room with a butler’s pantry and a spacious eat-in kitchen with a large island.

The house was built in 1900 and the investor/owner restored it to a modern version of its former self, listing agent Julie Poidomani of Realty Connect USA said.

He opened up the floor plan, added a master bedroom walk-in closet and laundry rooms on the first and second floors and rebuilt a beautiful new staircase.

"It has been restored beautifully with all high-end stuff, light fixtures, appliances, new countertops, all oak flooring downstairs and original Douglas fir in the upstairs rooms," Poidomani said.

The owner bought the house through a 2018 auction and "he had a vision for it right from Day One, he didn’t just flip it quickly, he took pride in everything that he did," she said.

The more than half-acre of beautifully landscaped corner property with a sprinkler system includes two bluestone patios in the back and side yards, as well as bluestone walkways.

Taxes on the property in the Sayville Union Free School District are $17,833. The property is close to the ferry for access to Fire Island beaches.

"Sayville is such a great little quaint village that they can walk to the parks and Main Street for dining and shopping," she said.

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

