Sayville Dutch Colonial on the market for $1,499,000
A stately 120-year-old, four-bedroom Dutch Colonial in South Sayville is on the market for $1,499,000.
The 3½-bathroom house on Greene Avenue has a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a family room/barroom, formal dining room with a butler’s pantry and a spacious eat-in kitchen with a large island.
The house was built in 1900 and the investor/owner restored it to a modern version of its former self, listing agent Julie Poidomani of Realty Connect USA said.
He opened up the floor plan, added a master bedroom walk-in closet and laundry rooms on the first and second floors and rebuilt a beautiful new staircase.
"It has been restored beautifully with all high-end stuff, light fixtures, appliances, new countertops, all oak flooring downstairs and original Douglas fir in the upstairs rooms," Poidomani said.
The owner bought the house through a 2018 auction and "he had a vision for it right from Day One, he didn’t just flip it quickly, he took pride in everything that he did," she said.
The more than half-acre of beautifully landscaped corner property with a sprinkler system includes two bluestone patios in the back and side yards, as well as bluestone walkways.
Taxes on the property in the Sayville Union Free School District are $17,833. The property is close to the ferry for access to Fire Island beaches.
"Sayville is such a great little quaint village that they can walk to the parks and Main Street for dining and shopping," she said.