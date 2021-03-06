Artist's Southampton retreat and studio asks $1.1 million

A Contemporary stucco home that’s served as an artist’s Southampton studio and retreat is on the market for $1.1 million.

Built in 2006, the 1,800-square-foot house was transformed by the current owner, a multimedia artist, says listing agent Dennis Schmidt of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

"He wanted to be a minimalist," Schmidt says. "He didn’t want a huge yard to have to take care of. He didn’t want the maintenance, the pool."

To accomplish this, he planted special grass seed that only grows an inch high and requires mowing just once a year. All the plantings are deer-resistant and also need minimum maintenance.

Planted in preformed concrete cubes, the lawn has a unique checkerboard design. There’s a large water fountain in the front walkway. And the artist’s outdoor sculptures throughout the tenth-of-an-acre landscape will remain.

The three-bedroom, 2½-bath home has an outdoor metal spiral staircase that leads to a rooftop deck with views of Peconic Bay, and a studio workshop with polished concrete flooring on the lower level that can be converted to a home office, gym or more entertaining space.

"There’s a very Zen-like feeling," says Schmidt of the home, which is in an area locally known as "mid-Hampton."

"You’re in Southampton, but you’re about eight minutes from the village, about 10-15 minutes from Sag Harbor," Schmidt says.

The annual property taxes are $1,808.