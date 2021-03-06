TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Artist's Southampton retreat and studio asks $1.1 million

The house was transformed by the current owner,

The house was transformed by the current owner, a multimedia artist. Credit: SoHighStudio

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A Contemporary stucco home that’s served as an artist’s Southampton studio and retreat is on the market for $1.1 million.

Built in 2006, the 1,800-square-foot house was transformed by the current owner, a multimedia artist, says listing agent Dennis Schmidt of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

"He wanted to be a minimalist," Schmidt says. "He didn’t want a huge yard to have to take care of. He didn’t want the maintenance, the pool."

To accomplish this, he planted special grass seed that only grows an inch high and requires mowing just once a year. All the plantings are deer-resistant and also need minimum maintenance.

Planted in preformed concrete cubes, the lawn has a unique checkerboard design. There’s a large water fountain in the front walkway. And the artist’s outdoor sculptures throughout the tenth-of-an-acre landscape will remain.

The three-bedroom, 2½-bath home has an outdoor metal spiral staircase that leads to a rooftop deck with views of Peconic Bay, and a studio workshop with polished concrete flooring on the lower level that can be converted to a home office, gym or more entertaining space.

"There’s a very Zen-like feeling," says Schmidt of the home, which is in an area locally known as "mid-Hampton."

"You’re in Southampton, but you’re about eight minutes from the village, about 10-15 minutes from Sag Harbor," Schmidt says.

The annual property taxes are $1,808.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

Brentwood has been one of the hardest-hit communities affected Brentwood first LI community to surpass 10,000 confirmed cases
Long Islanders react to the recent allegations against Gov. Sex harassment allegations against Cuomo: The story so far
Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow. NUMC needs major overhaul to stay afloat, consultants say
Still frame taken of police body camera footage Brown: Let's go to the videotape
Suffolk County Police Officer Sergio Rivera, holding JJ Cops rescue cat, dog from house fire, police say
Commuters wait for an LIRR train on the LIRR gets pushback about service cuts
Didn’t find what you were looking for?