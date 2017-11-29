Buyers of a historic Southampton home can move right into their own personal inn. A Butler’s Manor bed-and-breakfast is on the market for the first time in more than 20 years. The $3.125 million asking price includes all the furniture.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home was built in 1860 by the Jaggers, a family that was among the original settlers of Southampton, says listing agent Diane Weidler of Leesa Byrnes Realty.

The current owners purchased the home in 1996 and renovated it, keeping some of the original charm, including original wood beams, brick and wide-plank wood floors and a tray ceiling in the foyer.

“They just don’t build houses like that anymore,” Weidler says.

The home is for sale as a residential property, but a buyer could continue to operate a bed-and-breakfast, Weidler says.