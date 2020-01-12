Southampton waterfront house lists for $2.75M

A modern bay front home in Southampton is on the market for $2.75 million. The annual property taxes are $8,625.

The 2,345-square-foot home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, one with terracotta tiles and a soaking tub, an open floor plan, water views from nearly every room, and side and rear decks. Recent updates to the house include painting, two updated bathrooms, new carpet and refinished wood floors.

The house is on Wooley Pond and has open bay access to Little Peconic Bay, says Ginger Tuttle of Saunders & Associates, who is listing the home with Vincent Horcasitas.

“The interior spaces with the modern design really take advantage of the incredible water views, which make the home so special,” says Tuttle, adding, “The owners said they loved the property at first sight. If you look out at the water at sunset, you’ll see why. It’s really truly captivating.”



The house is move-in ready. Built in 1986, it has been partially renovated with new paints, updated bathrooms, and refinished wood floors. “The price is right for new owners to come in and customize to taste, considering some new construction waterfront modern homes in the area are being sold in the $6 million price range," Tuttle says.

The .73 acre property, which has a swimming pool and new bulkhead, is near beaches, parks, nature trails, is equidistant to Southampton and Sag Harbor villages, with their shops and restaurants, and is in the Southampton Union Free School District.