Southampton's 'The Beachmont' estate on the market for $9.975 million

The house comes with an expansive veranda, pool

The house comes with an expansive veranda, pool and pool house.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A 9,900-square-foot Southampton estate dubbed, “The Beachmont,” is on the market for $9.975 million. Annual property taxes are $41,039.

Built in 2005 by Curto & Curto, the seven-bedroom, 8½-bath Postmodern house has seven fireplaces, vaulted and coffered ceilings, wide wood-plank floors, a library, media room, and an elevator to all floors.

Both the trim and coffered ceilings, which were once dark wood, were painted off-white to give the house a more beachy feel, says Mark Shuster of Stoebe & Shuster Real Estate Group, who is listing the house with Thomas Downing. .

“‘The Beachmont’ was named by the owners, derived from the Beechmont Bar and Restaurant in Westchester, where the owners had their first date and also where they got engaged,” says Shuster. “They exchanged an ‘e’ with an ‘a’ because their home is so close to the beach.”

Situated on 1.83 acres in the village of Southampton, the property has an expansive veranda, pool, pool house, and recessed tennis/basketball court.

The house is a few blocks from the ocean beach and village shops and restaurants.

