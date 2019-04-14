A Southampton home comes with a third floor that was converted into a yoga studio. It is on the market for $1.175 million.

The owner of the 3,300-square-foot, wood-shingled farmhouse added bamboo flooring to the top level, which also features cathedral ceilings and skylights, says listing agent Kevin Hallahan of The Corcoran Group.

"It was very beautifully done," Hallahan said.

The home also has a separate apartment and a finished basement.