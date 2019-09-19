TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
68° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Southampton's Gray Shutters lists for $3.95M

This Southampton home is listed for $3.95 million.

This Southampton home is listed for $3.95 million. Photo Credit: Saunders & Associates

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A restored circa-1820 home in Southampton is on the market for $3.95 million.

Known as “Gray Shutters " for the gray shutters on the house, the rebuilt home contained updated electrical and plumbing systems. Renovations also were made to the porches, patios, swimming pool, fencing and landscaping. A pool house was added.

The 2,721-square-foot home has four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, wide plank floors, detailed woodwork and a stone patio and wraparound deck, both with pergolas.

The .46-acre property is listed with John Flagg, Patty Oakley and Brian Leicht of Saunders & Associates.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Premier Fixtures, located at 400 Oser Ave. in Hauppauge firm lays off 340, including 44 on LI
Suffolk County officials say the old Violet's Cove County developing plan to revive Mastic Beach marina
Liran Hirschkorn sells decanters and onesies as a LI firms tell the good, bad and ugly of selling on Amazon
Brookhaven is considering joining a state program to Town eyes plan to lower residents' energy bills
Ken Becker, 71, of Garden City, as grand LI homecoming king from '66 never left his school
A man casts his line as he fishes Forecast: Enjoy the sun, because rain's coming
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search