A restored circa-1820 home in Southampton is on the market for $3.95 million.

Known as “Gray Shutters " for the gray shutters on the house, the rebuilt home contained updated electrical and plumbing systems. Renovations also were made to the porches, patios, swimming pool, fencing and landscaping. A pool house was added.

The 2,721-square-foot home has four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, wide plank floors, detailed woodwork and a stone patio and wraparound deck, both with pergolas.

The .46-acre property is listed with John Flagg, Patty Oakley and Brian Leicht of Saunders & Associates.