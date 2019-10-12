TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Southampton home lists for $53.9M

The Southampton home is on the market for

The Southampton home is on the market for $53.9 million. Photo Credit: Saunders & Associates

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

An 11,000-square-foot modern home on Southampton’s Meadow Lane, also known as “Billionaire’s Row,“ is on the market for $53.9 million.

Built in 2018, the nine-bedroom, 12.5-bathroom oceanfront manse offers two stories of views of the Atlantic Ocean and Shinnecock Bay from its floor-to-ceiling glass walls.

There are two master bedroom suites, a high-tech kitchen, a staff kitchen, a lounge area with a glass wine display, a theater, a glass elevator, a roof deck and Turkish marble patios.

Noting that the home was built to take maximum advantage of its ocean views, listing agent Vincent Horcasitas of Saunders & Associates says, “On the other side, walls of glass look out over the bay, where you can watch the sun set. The views are even better from the rooftop deck. It’s just you and the sky and the water."

The 2.96-acre property features an infinity pool and spa, tennis court, a six-car garage, an elevated walkway to the beach and 162 square feet of ocean frontage.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search