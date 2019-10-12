An 11,000-square-foot modern home on Southampton’s Meadow Lane, also known as “Billionaire’s Row,“ is on the market for $53.9 million.

Built in 2018, the nine-bedroom, 12.5-bathroom oceanfront manse offers two stories of views of the Atlantic Ocean and Shinnecock Bay from its floor-to-ceiling glass walls.

There are two master bedroom suites, a high-tech kitchen, a staff kitchen, a lounge area with a glass wine display, a theater, a glass elevator, a roof deck and Turkish marble patios.

Noting that the home was built to take maximum advantage of its ocean views, listing agent Vincent Horcasitas of Saunders & Associates says, “On the other side, walls of glass look out over the bay, where you can watch the sun set. The views are even better from the rooftop deck. It’s just you and the sky and the water."

The 2.96-acre property features an infinity pool and spa, tennis court, a six-car garage, an elevated walkway to the beach and 162 square feet of ocean frontage.