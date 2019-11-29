The owners of a home in Southampton that they call "Chateau La Rouge" is on the market for $1.499 million.

The home was given its name by the current owners for its distinctly red color, says Ellen Hanes of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who is listing the house with Carolina Boucos.

The owners used reclaimed wood throughout the house, including doors, ceiling beams and a banister from an old brownstone in Brooklyn that is now part of the staircase leading to the second floor, says Hanes.

Located on a .94-acre lot, the four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house has an open floor plan and multiple patios, including one with a vine-covered pergola. It is close to Hampton Park, the Southampton Golf Club and not far from the Great Peconic Bay, Atlantic Ocean and Southampton village. It is in the Southampton Union Free School District.

Annual property taxes are $4,987.