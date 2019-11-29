TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Morning
SEARCH
31° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Southampton's Chateau La Rouge lists for $1.499M

This Southampton home is on the market for

This Southampton home is on the market for $1.499 million. Credit: Steven Ferraro

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

The owners of a home in Southampton that they call "Chateau La Rouge" is on the market for $1.499 million.

The home was given its name by the current owners for its distinctly red color, says Ellen Hanes of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who is listing the house with Carolina Boucos.

The owners used reclaimed wood throughout the house, including doors, ceiling beams and a banister from an old brownstone in Brooklyn that is now part of the staircase leading to the second floor, says Hanes.

Located on a .94-acre lot, the four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house has an open floor plan and multiple patios, including one with a vine-covered pergola. It is close to Hampton Park, the Southampton Golf Club and not far from the Great Peconic Bay, Atlantic Ocean and Southampton village. It is in the Southampton Union Free School District.

Annual property taxes are $4,987.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search