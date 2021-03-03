Southampton carriage house with low taxes on the market for $879,000

A two-bedroom, two-bath carriage house in the village of Southampton is listing for $879,000.

The home, which dates to the late 1800s, was originally part of a parcel that included a main house and barn, says listing agent Dennis Schmidt of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

"It’s basically like having a condo in the middle of the village without having HOA fees," says Schmidt, adding, "It’s in a little courtyard, tucked away. You’re in the heart of the village; not much to maintain outside. It’s a very small, little parcel."

The home was completely renovated in 2005 and features bleached pine cathedral ceilings and wood floors throughout, a finished basement, and a brick patio on the south side of the property.

Located in the heart of the village, the home is next door to Tate’s Bake Shop and close to restaurants, galleries, beaches, parks and the LIRR station.

The annual property taxes are $1,159.

"Everybody expects that the taxes in Southampton or Southampton village are going to be high," Schmidt says. "But, we have some of the best value, as far as taxes go, on just about all these properties."