A 1920s Southampton home, listed for $2.995 million, was fully renovated by its owners: architect and urban planner Alexander Cooper and Samantha Cooper, an interior designer.

“We did everything together,” Samantha says of the yearlong renovation on the three-bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom house. “Alex designed all the patios and everything outside. Furniture and colors are more my thing. It was definitely a joint effort.”

It was one of the more recent projects for Alexander, 82, whom The New York Times declared in 1987 to possibly be “the most influential architect in New York right now,” with designs that went on to include Battery Park City, the Times Square Theater District, Hudson Yards and other notable projects in Manhattan and elsewhere.

As soon as she walked into the house before the Coopers purchased it in 2013, Samantha says, “it was like stepping back in time, in some ways.”

“Even though I made it look much more modern than it was, I didn’t really change anything in the original character of the house because that was what I loved about it,” she says.

New windows were needed, but Samantha says they didn’t want modern replacements that would change the integrity. So, she says, builder Ben Krupinski found the manufacturer of the original windows and replaced them with identical duplicates that didn’t disturb the framework. The multiple sets of French doors in the house, smaller than modern versions, were also custom-made and replaced. Samantha says she removed all the tarnished brass hardware on all doors inside and out and had them replated in matte nickel. The floors were sanded down and refinished.

The home, at 2,000 square feet, features a step-down living and dining area with one of the home’s three fireplaces and three sets of French doors opening to a bluestone patio. The house also has a sunroom, a breakfast nook with built-in banquette seating, a library with a fireplace, and a partly finished basement.

The back of the .37-acre flag lot property, which Samantha says was originally overgrown and lumpy, was leveled during the renovation. That allowed for the addition of patios, a retaining wall and large trees that make for an enclosed and private setting.

The property is listed with Priscilla Garston of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.