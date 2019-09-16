TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

1825 Southampton home lists for $1.25M

This Southampton home, on the market for $1.25

This Southampton home, on the market for $1.25 million, was once owned by former Southampton Village Mayor Elmer Smith. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman

By Obiageli S. Chukwuma obiageli.chukwuma@newsday.com
Print

An 1825 farmhouse in Southampton is on the market for $1.25 million.

The latest owners of the 1,725-square-foot home, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, were the late architect Courtland Smith and his late wife, Liesje, a portrait artist. Courtland Smith was known for creating a 1933 map of the East End. He was the son of former Southampton Village Mayor Elmer Smith, who once owned the house.

The main level, which was most recently used as Courtland Smith’s office and reception area, has an attached bonus room and a separate entrance facing Hampton Road.

The additional space gives the buyer the opportunity to have both a traditional home as well as a commercial space or office, says the listing agent.

The home features original wide board pine floors, a master bedroom and full bathroom, two living rooms each with a fireplace and bookshelf wall, an eat-in kitchen and a separate laundry room. The second floor contains two bedrooms, a bathroom and attic space.

The house is on a .24-acre lot.

The property is listed with Lynda Packard of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

By Obiageli S. Chukwuma obiageli.chukwuma@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

A marble bust of physicist Albert Einstein is New mural honors Einstein and his summers spent on LI
Two highway guardrails seen on Branch Drive in Guardrails to be taken down after neighbor complaints
The entrance to Morewood Park off of Abbot Neighbors oppose restoring vehicle access to Smithtown park  
A helicoptor flies over Southold on Thursday, May Helicopter Council to meet with East End residents
The Hawaiian bowl at Poke One in East Poke bowl spot opens in East Meadow
The Vanderbilt Mansion in Oakdale was built in Advocates say Vanderbilt Mansion is falling into disrepair
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search