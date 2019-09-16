An 1825 farmhouse in Southampton is on the market for $1.25 million.

The latest owners of the 1,725-square-foot home, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, were the late architect Courtland Smith and his late wife, Liesje, a portrait artist. Courtland Smith was known for creating a 1933 map of the East End. He was the son of former Southampton Village Mayor Elmer Smith, who once owned the house.

The main level, which was most recently used as Courtland Smith’s office and reception area, has an attached bonus room and a separate entrance facing Hampton Road.

The additional space gives the buyer the opportunity to have both a traditional home as well as a commercial space or office, says the listing agent.

The home features original wide board pine floors, a master bedroom and full bathroom, two living rooms each with a fireplace and bookshelf wall, an eat-in kitchen and a separate laundry room. The second floor contains two bedrooms, a bathroom and attic space.

The house is on a .24-acre lot.

The property is listed with Lynda Packard of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.