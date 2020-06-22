The Beechwood Organization has launched sales for its condominium development at the site of the historic Village Latch Inn in Southampton.

Latch Southampton Village includes 20 new homes and a handful of units have been made available to buy based on floor plans. Prices range from $1.75 million for villa residences to $5 million for a renovated historic cottage. Occupancy is expected in spring 2021.

Several homes are already in contract since sales launched June 1, said Steven Dubb, principal, The Beechwood Organization.

"These are buyers, one from the Hamptons and one from New York City, who were persistently reaching out to us over the years because they were so eager to purchase at The Latch," Dubb said. "Even before we were ready to open for sales, they bought homes, pre-construction off of floorplans, because of The Latch’s central Village location and exclusivity. There is unlikely to be another condominium development of this stature for years to come, if at all, in the Village of Southampton.”

Beechwood purchased the 5.24-acre property for $23 million in 2016. While awaiting approvals for construction, which were granted earlier this year, Beechwood refurbished the property and operated what it called The Latch Pop-Up Inn seasonally from 2017 to 2019.

The development includes turn-of-the-last-century Federal Revival structures originally designed by architect Stanford White. Hamptons architects James McMullan of Fleetwood & McMullan and Jason Poremba of Jason Thomas Architect are guiding exterior restorations. The interiors of the main Latch building will be converted into two townhomes and the Terry Cottage will be turned into a five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom single-family home.

The development will include a clubhouse with a fitness center and outdoor pool.