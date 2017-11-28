Southampton Pointe, a new condo development, is expected to have its first residents move in by the end of January or early February.

The 50-unit complex at 104 Tuckahoe Lane includes two- and three-bedroom units. Prices on the fair market units will range from $795,000 to $1.25 million, says Mary Slattery of The Corcoran Group, who is representing the complex.

The development will also include 15 units designated for those who work in the Southampton community. They will be offered via online application based on income and profession, and will be distributed by lottery through the Long Island Housing Authority.

“I call them the ‘Lucky 15’ and it’s for people who work in our community,” says Slattery, who adds that prices on the units have not yet been established but will be significantly lower than fair market units. “That’s a really important initiative.”

The complex, developed by Fairfield Properties, will include six different models, Slattery says. That, she adds, includes one-level and duplex units with open living and dining areas, kitchens with high-end appliances, and either two or 2½ bathrooms.

The ground-level units are accessible for people with disabilities with widened doorways and other features, Slattery says.

The complex boasts a clubhouse with a fitness room, gunite pool, common space and catering kitchen. Designated parking is available in front of each unit and a separate garage is available for purchase, Slattery says.

The building structures have been completed, and each unit is framed and ready for finishes, giving buyers the opportunity to customize the interior of certain units, Slattery says.

Depending on unit model and size, Slattery says taxes will range from $2,700 to $4,200 per year and monthly maintenance fees are expected to be between $443 to $773.

“People didn’t always think about condos out here,” says Slattery, who also represented Southampton’s recently-opened Bishops Pond condo development. “But they’re thinking about them now because its fits the lifestyle of easy living.”