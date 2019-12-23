TODAY'S PAPER
Southampton ranch offers renovated interior, low taxes

The kitchen and all three bathrooms are new

The kitchen and all three bathrooms are new as of this year.

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
Joseph DeCristofaro of Global Group A R E Network has listed a Southampton ranch home for $995,000. Annual property taxes are only $5,164; both figures are low for the area.

DeCristofaro purchased the four-bedroom house and half-acre lot at an estate sale in February and has spent the past several months updating the interior, including the kitchen and all three bathrooms, one of which is in the finished basement. He is awaiting a pool permit.

“The listing is aggressively priced because it’s a work in progress,” he says. “We’re in the process of doing the pool and landscaping, and the work will continue regardless of whether someone wants to come in and buy it now or buy it completely finished.”

