Sprawling Mediterranean villa in Southampton Village sells for $4.5M

The floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of the pool, terraces and fountain. Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

A sprawling 5,000 square-foot Mediterranean Villa on more than half an acre in Southampton Village has sold for $4.5 million.

The five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom house on Herrick Road was listed for $5.4 million, boasting a luxurious octagonal pool, guest pool house with full bath and lounge space, several outdoor dining spaces and a landscaped garden.

The double-height entrance and grand staircase in the main house sets the scene for the stately home, with living spaces including floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the pool, terraces and fountain.

The owners of the 1926 house had the property for 49 years and sold it through Michaela Keszler of Douglas Elliman and Beate Moore of Sotheby's International Realty.

“It’s a super nice location,” Keszler said. “It’s walking distance to all the stores and restaurants on Main Street and also very close to the beach. But still in a really nice, quiet neighborhood. Kids can ride their bikes and not worry about cars.”

The home was a traditional Hamptons-style property before it was reimagined by its owners in the early 1990s.

“We don’t have many Mediterranean stucco homes so … there’s a lot of people who really liked it,” Keszler said.

Taxes on the property in the Southampton Union Free School District are $19,680.

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

