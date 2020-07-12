Southold home with a separate art studio on the market for $775,000

A Southold compound — a home with a separate art studio — is on the market for $775,000. The annual property taxes are $7,300.

The former garage was converted into a heated/air-conditioned art studio with a full bathroom, says listing agent Nicholas Planamento, of Town & Country Real Estate.

“The prior homeowner was a local schoolteacher here in town. She used it as an art studio for students and classes,” says Planamento, adding, “Over the years, she started renting it out as a separate house."

The buyer can use it as a separate house, "provided you live in the house full time and you follow the certain guidelines that the Town of Southold promotes," Planamento says. "If somebody buys the home, they could convert it into a legal accessory apartment.”

Built in 1957, the house was renovated in 1996 with a new kitchen, bathrooms, siding and roof. The four-bedroom, two-bath Colonial home has hardwood floors and an upstairs office with shiplap walls, which can also be used as a bedroom.

The 0.39-acre property, which is just off Jockey Creek and the Peconic Bay, has an in-ground swimming pool and is close to Southold village’s shops and restaurants, Southold schools and houses of worship. The property owner would have beach rights within the Southold Park District, which includes Goose Creek Beach.

“While it’s necessary to have a car in suburbia, this house affords people to get to a train station or to the Hampton Jitney, to and from New York City, and they really don’t need to have a car. Everything is within close proximity in a village-type setting.”