TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
SEARCH
74° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Southold home with a separate art studio on the market for $775,000

The buyer could convert the studio into a

The buyer could convert the studio into a legal accessory apartment, the agent says. Credit: Brian Botticelli

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A Southold compound — a home with a separate art studio —  is on the market for $775,000. The annual property taxes are $7,300.

The former garage was converted into a heated/air-conditioned art studio with a full bathroom, says listing agent Nicholas Planamento, of Town & Country Real Estate.

“The prior homeowner was a local schoolteacher here in town. She used it as an art studio for students and classes,” says Planamento, adding, “Over the years, she started renting it out as a separate house."

The buyer can use it as a separate house, "provided you live in the house full time and you follow the certain guidelines that the Town of Southold promotes," Planamento says. "If somebody buys the home, they could convert it into a legal accessory apartment.”

Built in 1957, the house was renovated in 1996 with a new kitchen, bathrooms, siding and roof. The four-bedroom, two-bath Colonial home has hardwood floors and an upstairs office with shiplap walls, which can also be used as a bedroom.

The 0.39-acre property, which is just off Jockey Creek and the Peconic Bay, has an in-ground swimming pool and is close to Southold village’s shops and restaurants, Southold schools and houses of worship. The property owner would have beach rights within the Southold Park District, which includes Goose Creek Beach.

“While it’s necessary to have a car in suburbia, this house affords people to get to a train station or to the Hampton Jitney, to and from New York City, and they really don’t need to have a car. Everything is within close proximity in a village-type setting.”

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announces the reopening Curran, GOP lawmakers split over debt refinancing
Attendees at one of two groundbreaking ceremonies on Crews begin transforming convent into Bayport-Blue Point Public Library
Some Southold Town residents complained that police ignored Southold hires outside counsel for police response to cop's retirement party
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, left, Suffolk Deputy Suffolk County uses 311 line to help feed hungry residents
Nassau County police investigate a deadly stabbing that Police name man stabbed dead after verbal altercation
New York nursing home residents will be allowed Visiting can resume at nursing homes, state Health Dept. says
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search