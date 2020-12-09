Southold vintage cottage lists for $569,000

A charming 257-year-old three-bedroom cottage in Southold is on the market for $569,000.

The two-bathroom house on Hortons Lane was bought a few months ago and completely renovated to bring back to life as a cottage with an open floor plan.

The bright and airy home has old-world charm and new-world finishes with a new kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and brass finishes throughout.

The original hard wood floors were refinished, and a new heating and central air conditioning system was installed, as were new windows.

Gasper Vitale, a local resident and builder, bought the property and renovated it with his company Rock The Gasper Equities, and has listed it for sale.

"There’s a lot of history with it," he said. The house came with a book about the descendants of Captain John Prince of Southold, which features the 1763 house.

The house was built from old locust beams, and Vitale kept them exposed in the kitchen to pay homage to the original home.

"It came together great, it’s small but it’s a very charming house," he said.

There’s a crushed natural stone driveway, mature landscaping, stone patio and new fencing around the property, which has farm and apple orchard views.

It’s centrally located close to town and McCabe’s Beach.

Property taxes on the .16-acre property in the Southold Union Free School District are $3,162.