TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Morning
SEARCH
28° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Southold vintage cottage lists for $569,000

The bright and airy home has old-world charm

The bright and airy home has old-world charm and new-world finishes Credit: Douglas Elliman

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
Print

A charming 257-year-old three-bedroom cottage in Southold is on the market for $569,000.

The two-bathroom house on Hortons Lane was bought a few months ago and completely renovated to bring back to life as a cottage with an open floor plan.

The bright and airy home has old-world charm and new-world finishes with a new kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and brass finishes throughout.

The original hard wood floors were refinished, and a new heating and central air conditioning system was installed, as were new windows.

Gasper Vitale, a local resident and builder, bought the property and renovated it with his company Rock The Gasper Equities, and has listed it for sale.

"There’s a lot of history with it," he said. The house came with a book about the descendants of Captain John Prince of Southold, which features the 1763 house.

The house was built from old locust beams, and Vitale kept them exposed in the kitchen to pay homage to the original home.

"It came together great, it’s small but it’s a very charming house," he said.

There’s a crushed natural stone driveway, mature landscaping, stone patio and new fencing around the property, which has farm and apple orchard views.

It’s centrally located close to town and McCabe’s Beach.

Property taxes on the .16-acre property in the Southold Union Free School District are $3,162.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at
By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

Latest Long Island News

Newsday asked Long Islanders their thoughts on the For LIers, a fight to feel normal, and safe, during COVID-19 surge
Keith Scott, director of education at The Safe Experts: Gilgo highlighted sex trafficking on LI
Marsha Elowsky, with a wood carving depicting her Hanukkah's light burns bright amid dark times
Gilgo Beach sign along the westbound side of 10 years. 10 bodies. 0 arrests.
An AT&T spokeswoman said the 180-foot-tall cell tower East Hampton Town residents give low marks to sky-high cell tower
At Bachata on Fulton Avenue in Hempstead, police State suspends licenses of 5 LI bars over COVID-19 violations
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search