Remodeled Southold farmhouse with low taxes asks $899,000

The house overlooks Jockey Creek, with bay access.

The house overlooks Jockey Creek, with bay access. Credit: Island Polo Realty Inc.

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
A newly remodeled farmhouse on a spacious lot in Southold is on the market for $899,000.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom waterfront property on Jockey Creek Drive boasts a heated in-ground pool, rec room/pool house overlooking Jockey Creek with bay access.

Owner Gasper Vitale flips properties with his business Rock Gasper Equities and lived in the house after remodeling it last year.

“It’s an old farmhouse, it’s one of the oldest houses on the block,” Vitale said.

The living room has a wood-burning, stone-faced fireplace, there’s an additional family room, and new kitchen, with hardwood floors throughout. Wood beams in the living room and dining room add a nice feature to the space.

Vitale converted a two-car garage into a recreation room, with French doors leading to the paver patio and pool.

The half-acre property’s dock on Jockey Creek has a kayak and paddle board rack and is close to the beach, vineyards and shopping.

“It’s a really nice, quiet little property, it’s a charming property,” Vitale said.

Taxes on the 1960 house in the Southold Union Free School District are $7,810.

Susan Fallon of Island Polo Realty Inc. is the listing agent for the property.

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

