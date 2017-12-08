TODAY'S PAPER
The Southold property is on 1.4 acres and includes two fireplaces and central air. Photo Credit: Beninati Associates

By Danny Schrafel  Special to Newsday
An expanded Cape listed for $1.799 million in Southold has water views, 500 feet of waterfront and a deepwater dock, its listing agent says.

The four-bedroom, three-bath home was inspired by the design of a Virginia inn, says Marie Beninati of Beninati Associates, who is co-listing the property with husband, Lee Beninati. The living and family rooms both have fireplaces, and an eat-in kitchen is trimmed with wood and brick.

An en-suite master bedroom with views of Peconic Bay is one of three bedrooms on the second floor, Beninati says. The house includes a full-home generator and central air conditioning. In the basement is a wine cellar.

The 1.4-acre parcel includes a backyard deck.

