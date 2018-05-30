A centerhall Colonial built on the site of Suffolk’s first courthouse is for sale in Southold.

The four-bedroom, three-bath Barnabas Horton House is listed for $585,000. Its 2,200 square feet offer an office, fireplace and screened porch.

“The house has beautiful pine floors,” says Barry Novick, an associate broker with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

The .45-acre lot is at Main Road and Horton Lane in history-steeped Southold, where Long Island’s first European settlers are said to have landed. English baker Horton built his home around 1640, and its upper floor served as a courthouse from 1684 to 1729, says Novick, who has the listing with Nancy Cervelli.

The current structure was built in 1930. The house, which includes a home office “would be perfect for a lawyer because of the history of it,” Novick says.