A Southold Craftsman cape listed for $753,690 comes with a peacock coop.

Built in 1910, the 2,377-square-foot home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The one-acre property includes an 800-square-foot caretaker’s cottage with a bathroom, a 256-square-foot horse barn and a chicken coop, in addition to the peacock coop.

The current owner has a few peacocks and chickens, says listing agent Richard Abatelli of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.