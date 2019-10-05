TODAY'S PAPER
$1.1M Southold home comes with milk shed

This Southold home is listed for $1.1 million.

This Southold home is listed for $1.1 million. Photo Credit: Sands Media Group/Tyler Sands

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A circa 1898 farmhouse in Southold that started as a potato farm is on the market for $1.1 million.

The 3,093-square-foot home features a mudroom with a stone fireplace and stone walls and a bathroom with stone walls, two staircases between the first and second floors, a living room and den with built-ins and a screened-in porch.

The just-under-an-acre property has outbuildings from the home’s former incarnation as a tree farm and nursery — after its life as a potato farm — including a milling shed where workers would mill lumber and the original water tower, now covered in wisteria, which was used in the milling process.

There also is a plaster-walled milk shed where milk was stored, says listing agent Amy Kirincic of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

