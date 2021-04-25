1905 Southold home lists for $875,000

A home that dates to 1905 is on the market in Southold for $875,000.

The 2,582-square-foot home on a half-acre lot has four bedrooms, two full and two half-baths, a large front porch and a former barn that serves as a three-car garage.

The home has double screened-in porches in the front, notes Nancy Cervelli of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Real Estate, who is listing the home with Barry Novick. "Off the two bedrooms upstairs, there’s a shared screened-in porch and right underneath that is the big porch right outside the living room."

Other unique features of the home, which has a pending offer, are an upper level sunroom with a back staircase that leads to the kitchen, glass paned, built-in cabinets and a wood-beamed ceiling in the dining room and built-in bookcases and shelves in the living room, which encompasses the entire front of the house.

There are original windows throughout the house, many with distressed glass, chains or ropes, all of which work, Cervelli notes. "The house just has so much character," she says.

The home has rights to nearby Founders Landing Beach, and is near Southold village, Southold Historical Society Museum, restaurants and shops.

"It’s a very interesting location," Cervelli says. "It’s walkable to town, but yet you feel like you’re so far way. You just feel like you’re in another world: it’s so beautiful."

The annual property taxes are $9,314.