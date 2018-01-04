TODAY'S PAPER
Southold horse farm comes on market for $1.495M

The property has a four-bedroom home, a barn and a riding arena.

This Southold property sits on 10 acres and

This Southold property sits on 10 acres and has a house, barns and riding area. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
A 10-acre horse farm in Southold that backs a vineyard has listed for $1.495 million.

“With 10 open acres of fertile North Fork soil and room for horses, chickens and other livestock, this farm is ideally suited for a farm-to-table lifestyle,” says listing agent Kay Lawson of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is representing the property with Scott Bennett and Dana Gabriel.

It features three structures: a house with four bedrooms and three bathrooms; a three-stall barn and tack room that is attached to a garage; and a center aisle barn with five 12-by-12-foot stalls. Behind the barn is a 100-by-200-foot irrigated riding arena with a viewing area and five paddocks, all of which is fully irrigated.

The house, which Lawson says was fully redone in 2002, boasts an open concept with wide-plank hardwood flooring. The main level, which includes a covered front porch, features a living area with a fireplace, dining area and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The master bedroom is on the main level of the house with an additional bedroom. There is also one bedroom on the upper level and another in the finished walkout lower level.

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

