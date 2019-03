A house on a peninsula on Cedar Beach Creek in Southold is available for $2.5 million.

Situated on two lots with a total 2.91 acres, the 1,856-square-foot home is on Peconic Bay.

In addition to the three-bedroom, one-bath split ranch house, the property includes a barn and access to a deepwater dock.

The listing agent is Julia Robins of Century 21 Albertson Realty.