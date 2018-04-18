TODAY'S PAPER
Southold island's selling price trimmed by $200G

The island includes a 3,000-square-foot house with four

Photo Credit: Town and Country Real Estate

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Those looking for their own island can now buy one in Southold for less than $2 million.

The price tag of an 18-acre wooded estate on Long Island’s North Fork has cut $200,000 off the asking price, bringing it to $1.999 million.

The island offers 3,000 feet of water frontage where “you can row around 99.9 percent of the coast,” says listing agent Nicholas J. Planamento of Town and Country Real Estate, noting the man-made land dike that accesses the property. “It’s a natural environment where you have privacy. You are assured that there are no neighbors.”

The island — which has been on and off the market since 2014 when it first listed for $3.495 million, according to Zillow — includes a 3,000-square-foot house with four bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms, a 20-by-40-foot in-ground pool and a tennis court.

The house — situated facing Arshamomaque Pond, a creek that feeds the Peconic Bay — features a vaulted living room with a fireplace and loft area. Each room in the house, Planamento says, has access to deck terraces. A den, which also has a fireplace, and the master bedroom suite open to the pool area. The house also includes a full, finished basement with a family room, workshop and laundry area.

The three-parcel property allows for development on 20 percent of the lot acreage, Planamento says, offering room to build additional structures.

“You have a tremendous amount of space for potential development for your own needs and desires,” he says.

