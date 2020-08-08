In the North Fork, live in an old schoolhouse for $849,000
Pencils Up!
Miss those school days? How about living in a former schoolhouse?
Built in 1900, the revamped old school is now a five-bedroom, two-bath home in the North Fork; converted to a single-family home in the 1950s, and has a large yard with a white picket fence.
The 1,850-square-foot home also has a family room, eat-in kitchen, wood-burning fireplace, and sits on a 0.62-acre lot close to Goose Creek Beach and Cedar Beach.
Owner Debra Farron said knew she wanted the home the minute she saw it about 7 years ago.
“I stepped my foot in the doorway and I knew immediately it would be my house,” says Farron, who lives in Manhattan and uses the Southold home as a summer place.
“The beach is a quarter-mile up the road. It’s a very quiet area,” Farron says, adding it’s a great place for daily runs. She plans to stay in the area but doesn’t need the size of the property.
The home, listed with Nicholas J. Planamento of Town & Country Hamptons, is on the market for $849,000 with about $5,700 in taxes.