In the North Fork, live in an old schoolhouse for $849,000

Pencils Up!

Miss those school days? How about living in a former schoolhouse?

Built in 1900, the revamped old school is now a five-bedroom, two-bath home in the North Fork; converted to a single-family home in the 1950s, and has a large yard with a white picket fence.

The 1,850-square-foot home also has a family room, eat-in kitchen, wood-burning fireplace, and sits on a 0.62-acre lot close to Goose Creek Beach and Cedar Beach.

Owner Debra Farron said knew she wanted the home the minute she saw it about 7 years ago.

“I stepped my foot in the doorway and I knew immediately it would be my house,” says Farron, who lives in Manhattan and uses the Southold home as a summer place.

“The beach is a quarter-mile up the road. It’s a very quiet area,” Farron says, adding it’s a great place for daily runs. She plans to stay in the area but doesn’t need the size of the property.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The home, listed with Nicholas J. Planamento of Town & Country Hamptons, is on the market for $849,000 with about $5,700 in taxes.