TODAY'S PAPER
23° Good Morning
SEARCH
23° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Southold waterfront cottage listed for $799,000

The property sits on a 0.53-acre lot with

The property sits on a 0.53-acre lot with private bay beach rights. Credit: Sands Media House

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday
Print

A waterfront cottage in Beixedon Estates of Southold is on the market for $799,000. The property on a 0.53-acre lot with private bay beach rights, has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

Located in an old vacation community, the house overlooks preserved land. “It's a sweet little home in a very calming, serene environment,” says listing agent Carol Szynaka, of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International, adding, “all the homes in this community are different and unique. I guess the prettiest room in the house is the sunroom with a beautiful water view.”

The cottage was built in 1964, but previous owners renovated the bathrooms and turned the garage into a separate guest quarter. “Yet much of it is original wood floors,” Szynaka says.

Annual taxes are $7,150. The house is in the Southold Union Free School District.


 

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search