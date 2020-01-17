A waterfront cottage in Beixedon Estates of Southold is on the market for $799,000. The property on a 0.53-acre lot with private bay beach rights, has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

Located in an old vacation community, the house overlooks preserved land. “It's a sweet little home in a very calming, serene environment,” says listing agent Carol Szynaka, of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International, adding, “all the homes in this community are different and unique. I guess the prettiest room in the house is the sunroom with a beautiful water view.”

The cottage was built in 1964, but previous owners renovated the bathrooms and turned the garage into a separate guest quarter. “Yet much of it is original wood floors,” Szynaka says.

Annual taxes are $7,150. The house is in the Southold Union Free School District.



