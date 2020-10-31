Riverhead Cape with 'Harry Potter room' lists for $349,000

Quirky and charming are two words used to describe this three-bedroom Cape, which is a walk to downtown Riverhead. It was built in 1927 with unique features that offer a lot of space for the $349,000 price point, said listing agent Pamela L. Hogrefe, with Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Homeowner Bill Hulse, who bought the house eight years ago as an investment property, said this A-frame is not "the run-of-the-mill" typical house. "There are features like a large room that runs the whole length of the house, and steps up to one level with a bedroom and bathroom, then another set of stairs to the master bedroom, another bedroom and what my current tenants call the Harry Potter room: a closet that’s 4-foot wide by 10-feet long. I don’t know what it was meant to be in 1927, but it has a long rectangular window you can see in the front of the house."

There’s a fenced-in yard and a new deck, as well as a newly renovated bathroom and hardwood floors that were recently redone.

"It has a lot of roadside presence with nice assets like a wood-burning fireplace and a separate formal living room and dining room. It has winsome character because it has a charming and happy feel," said Hogrefe. "It will need a little finessing. The roof will need to be replaced in a few years and the large kitchen hasn’t been updated recently. There’s room to install another bathroom too."

The house is 1,500 square feet and located in the Riverhead School District. Annual taxes are $7,085.17.