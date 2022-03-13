Ready for spring cleaning? Start with these tasks.

Spring is nearly here. But before you throw open the windows and break out the patio furniture, take advantage of these winter-to-spring transition days to jump-start your annual spring-cleaning routine. Read on for chores you can cross off your to-do list now, freeing yourself up to enjoy those lovely spring days when they fully arrive.

Dryer vent

If you've been a little lax about regularly sweeping or vacuuming around your machine, now is a good time to catch up. (Friendly reminder: Always remove lint from the lint screen before every load.) You should thoroughly clean the dryer vent at least once a year. Lint buildup not only makes your laundry take longer to dry, but it's also a fire hazard.

To clean out the vent, detach the tubing from the back of the dryer and vacuum it well or use a brush to dislodge any lint stuck inside. Finally, give your lint screen a quick scrub with a soft brush (a clean toothbrush works well) and soapy water, then rinse, air-dry and replace.

Kitchen cabinets, appliances

With cabinets, gentle cleaning is best, so skip the abrasive products and use a solution of warm water and dish soap. First, empty your cabinets and drawers and vacuum up crumbs and debris using a crevice attachment. Next, wet a soft cloth with the soap and water solution and wring it out until it is just damp. Wipe down the inside and outside of the cabinets as well as handles or knobs. Don't forget to go over frames or trim where grime can accumulate. Follow with a cloth slightly dampened with plain water to rinse and then dry thoroughly with another soft cloth. Use a glass cleaner on any glass cabinet fronts.

To banish dried-on batter, smoothie or sauce from your hand mixer and blender base, rub the exteriors with a damp cloth. Don't forget to wipe the cords (unplugged) as well.

To clean the toaster, start by unplugging it and gently shaking it upside down over the trash to dislodge crumbs. Remove the crumb tray and wipe it and the exterior of the toaster down with a damp cloth. Dry the crumb tray completely before replacing. Finally, use a clean, damp cloth to wipe down your coffee machine base. Other parts, including the carafe, lid and filter basket, can be washed in warm, soapy water.

Baseboards

Start by removing dust with your vacuum's brush attachment. Follow up by wiping down baseboards with a cloth dampened with a warm water-dish soap combo. Dry baseboards with a clean microfiber cloth. Work your way around the room to ensure you don't miss any spots.

Closets

Take advantage of a couple of indoor hours to cull the contents of your closet and get it neatened up for spring. Pull everything out and purge items you no longer wear and are ready to part with. Put the keepers back into your closet organized by type (all jeans together, all skirts together and so on). For a simple upgrade, use all matching hangers and hang everything facing the same direction.

Finally, bag up any pieces you decide not to keep, but are still in good condition. This way, you'll be ready to donate to spring clothing drives or to sell online or at a good, old-fashioned garage sale.