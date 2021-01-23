10 ways to spruce up your home without buying anything

If you're spending as much time as possible at home right now, you may suddenly feel inspired to redecorate. After all, there's nothing like spending 15 hours in your living room to make you rethink that rug or give a cluttered corner some serious side-eye.

Good news: You can give your home a stylish mini-makeover with what you have on hand. Here's how to shop your own home and rearrange furniture and decor for a fresh look. You just might find that you already own everything you need for a serious upgrade.

1. Rearrange your living room.

If you're spending more time than usual lounging, binge-watching TV and working on jigsaw puzzles, it may be time to rearrange the living room furniture. For optimal TV viewing, angle the sofa and side chairs so that every spot feels like the best seat in the house. If you're trying to discourage screen time, position the chairs so that the coffee table (a perfect spot for board games or puzzles) is the focal point.

To make the space as cozy as possible, you may want to pull in side chairs, blankets and pillows from other rooms.

2. Bring the outdoors in.

If you're spending lots of time inside, consider introducing a natural element to your home. If you have a backyard or can go on hikes, collect a bundle of fresh flowers, greenery or even a branch, to bring a touch of the outdoors in.

3. Shop your home for accessories.

Tired of looking at the same decor as you sit on your sofa? Shop the other rooms in your home for vases, decorative objects and art. The simple act of taking the candlesticks from the dining room table and moving them to the living room TV console can suddenly make them feel new again.

4. Sort through your storage.

If you have an attic or garage that's full of furniture, paintings and old books, you might not even know what treasures you already own. Style is cyclical and trends often come back, so the "outdated" furniture or accessories you once relegated to the basement may actually now be on-trend.

5. Upgrade your headboard.

To instantly update your headboard, arrange a blanket or tapestry over it (or add extra pillows). If you don't have a headboard, you can use paint you may have around the house to create a "headboard" by painting a rectangle, semi-circle or circle behind the head of your bed, creating a fresh focal point for the room.

6. Rethink your windows.

Nowadays, you're likely spending more time than usual staring out the window. Why not make it a comfy perch? If you don't have a window seat, consider moving an upholstered bench to a window or repositioning a cozy side chair. To let the light in, make sure your windows aren't being blocked by furniture or decor. If heavy curtains are concealing the view, consider making tie-backs out of ribbon or fabric scraps.

7. Introduce mood lighting.

If the overhead lighting in your home is feeling a little harsh, consider rearranging the table lamps and floor lamps around your home. Shaded lamps often diffuse the softest light and create a cozy vibe.

8. Restyle your shelves.

For any room that needs a quick refresh, first remove everything from the shelves. Dust off each shelf, starting with the top one and working your way down. Then place everything back, but try a new arrangement. If you haven't touched these knickknacks in months (or even years), this simple move can change the entire room.

9. Refresh your sofa.

If you have alternate throw pillow covers or blankets, now is the time to break them out.

10. Organize your kitchen counters.

If your countertop is looking a little cluttered, it's time to try the tray trick. If you have a storage tray (or a serving tray hiding in a kitchen cabinet), pull it out. Use it to corral everything from mail to receipts. When it overflows, you know it's time to do some sorting.