TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
SEARCH
72° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Former site of St. Gabriel's Spiritual Retreat in Shelter Island comes on market

The five-lot development, known as Pandion, sits along

The five-lot development, known as Pandion, sits along Coecles Harbor at the former site of St. Gabriel's Spiritual Retreat. Photo Credit: The Corcoran Group

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Print

A nearly 25-acre property on Shelter Island, once a spiritual center, has been subdivided and put on the market.

The five-lot development, known as Pandion, sits along Coecles Harbor at the former site of St. Gabriel’s Spiritual Retreat, which closed in 2009. Three of the five residential lots remain available, priced at $2.495 million, $3.995 million and $8.75 million.     

The property could have accommodated more than 20 homes, says listing agent Cee Scott Brown of The Corcoran Group, but the owner deliberately limited the number of homes to better preserve the site's environmental integrity.

“The concept was to preserve the beautiful aesthetics of the land and Coecles Harbor,” says Brown, who is representing the property with Jack Pearson. “Intentionally, instead of building 20 homes on that lot, he decided to do five.

Lot three, a combination of two separate waterfront lots that total six acres, is listed for $8.75 million. Lot one, listed for $3.995 million, is a 3.4-acre waterfront property. Lot four, asking $2.495 million, offers water views.

Two homeowners association parcels offer shared amenities, including a tennis court, boathouse, boat barn and six-slip deep-water dock. 

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Braden Scott of Texas survived acute flaccid myelitis CDC: Parents should be aware of polio-like illness
Changes in downtown Patchogue include the $100 million State grants total $3.3M worth of improvements
The chirashi bowl at the now-closed Nagashima in Top LI sushi bar closes after almost 30 years
Dr. Scott Campbell, chief of the Suffolk Department Suffolk expands tick awareness program
The new WildPlay zipline and adventure park at New zip line, ropes course opens at Jones Beach
Shirley Baker is sworn in as the new Union rep: Class sizes will grow in Wyandanch
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search