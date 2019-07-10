A nearly 25-acre property on Shelter Island, once a spiritual center, has been subdivided and put on the market.

The five-lot development, known as Pandion, sits along Coecles Harbor at the former site of St. Gabriel’s Spiritual Retreat, which closed in 2009. Three of the five residential lots remain available, priced at $2.495 million, $3.995 million and $8.75 million.

The property could have accommodated more than 20 homes, says listing agent Cee Scott Brown of The Corcoran Group, but the owner deliberately limited the number of homes to better preserve the site's environmental integrity.

“The concept was to preserve the beautiful aesthetics of the land and Coecles Harbor,” says Brown, who is representing the property with Jack Pearson. “Intentionally, instead of building 20 homes on that lot, he decided to do five.

Lot three, a combination of two separate waterfront lots that total six acres, is listed for $8.75 million. Lot one, listed for $3.995 million, is a 3.4-acre waterfront property. Lot four, asking $2.495 million, offers water views.

Two homeowners association parcels offer shared amenities, including a tennis court, boathouse, boat barn and six-slip deep-water dock.