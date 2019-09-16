TODAY'S PAPER
Vaudeville stars' St. James home lists for $489,000

This St. James home is on the market

This St. James home is on the market for $489,000.

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A St. James home originally belonging to Vaudeville stars is on the market for $489,000.

Built circa-1910, the three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bathroom home is known as the Bulla House for its original owners, Frederick and Lillian Bulla, who both performed in Vaudeville shows, says listing agent David Saracino of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

The home has a columned front porch and a Greek cross floor plan, with a square at the center and four equal arms. 

Modern updates include central air conditioning, radiant heat in the kitchen, a water filtration system, a new electric panel with a generator hookup and a new roof, cesspool and windows.

