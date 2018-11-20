At this $1.195 million Hewlett Harbor property, Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk and other super heroes came to life. The 1.2-acre property was the site of a cottage owned by late comic book icon Stan Lee from 1952 to 1980, says the property's listing agent. It was at the property, Lee told The New York Times in 2007, that he developed some of his most famous characters.

"I used to type my [Marvel Comics] stories on the patio standing up,” Lee said in an interview with the Times for a story that includes a photo of Lee at the house working on a typewriter at a makeshift stand-up desk. “During my years there, I helped create Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk, among others. All our neighbors were wealthy business people, and I was a guy writing comics. No one quite understood us."

The cottage was torn down in 2010 after falling into disrepair, says listing agent Gil Shemtov of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The property has since remained vacant and been on and off the market since 2010, with prices fluctuating between $795,000 and $1.749 million, according to Zillow.

Lee, the top writer at Marvel Comics who went on to become its publisher, died last week at the age of 95.

He complimented the area during an interview with Newsday in 2007.

“I lived in a place called Hewlett Harbor, on the South Shore,” Lee said. "It was one of the things called the Five Towns: Lawrence, Cedarhurst, Inwood, Woodmere and Hewlett. And we had our own little duck pond, and it was so nice and suburban, and kids used to come and feed the ducks, and it was lovely. We hated moving away.”