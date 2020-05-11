10 places to stash, store and declutter

Organizers will say that everything in your home must have a home. Funny, but you might have thought your clothes' home was simply your house. Turns out, your house should be filled with lots of little mini-homes to store all the things in your life, such as keys, magazines, chip clips and receipts.

For easiest storage, opt for items that are square-shaped and stackable. The storage ideas below offer you a variety of ways to stash and store things around your house that won't just get stuff out of sight and out of the way, but will also give your things a home.

1. Baskets: Baskets can be tucked onto shelves, hidden in closets, or hung on a wall. Large baskets can hold blankets and pillows in the family room. Hang a basket on a wall next to the washer and dryer to hold dryer sheets or stain remover.

2. Bins: These are simply boxes without the lids. Large bins often have handles. Bins make quick work of picking up toys, shoes or hiding things. The square shape means they store easily and stack nicely, too. For storage you need to access, choose clear colors. To keep a mess out of sight, choose opaque.

3. Deck or pool box: These hardworking storage monsters can gobble up extra clutter with ease — and you don't need a pool to use them. Get a storage box to neaten up the basement, attic, porch or garage.

4. Rail and hook: Unlike simple hooks to hang a sweater on, rail and hooks can be used to organize the kitchen (ikea.com), clear the counter and look terrific at the same time. Look for rail, panel or hook systems to get the garage under control.

5. Hang it on a hook: One of the hardest working items in the house and space-saving too. Hang up towels, book bags, keys and coffee cups. Get your house streamlined and the towels hung up with some versatile hooks.

6. Lockers: They're not just for school. Place lockers in the garage and give each household member a locker to store coats, shoes and sporting equipment. Look for standing lockers and basket lockers at sites like Wayfair.com.

7. Pallets: Put old wooden pallets to use by turning them on their side and securing to a garage wall. This will neatly hold all your long-handled implements like shovels and rakes inside.

8. Hanging storage: If you don't have enough drawer space, look for storage hangers such as pocket hangers or shelves that hang on your closet rod. There's a pocket for almost everything you have to store.

9. Wall pockets: They're not just for the doctor's office. Wall pockets make quick work of mail, magazines, homework, catalogs and bills. Look for both mounted and standing types.

10. Covered boxes: In the closet, in the office, or out in the room. Covered boxes keep piles of receipts or remotes neat. Plus, they're versatile in both size and ways to use them to make them a necessity in every room of the house.