Stony Brook Colonial on the market for $549,000

The house has winding brick walkways.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Colonial home in Stony Brook is on the market for $549,000. The annual property taxes are $10,432.

Dating back to 1910, the house has five bedrooms, 2½ baths, wood-beamed ceilings and wood-paneled walls.

The three-quarters-of-an-acre property has winding brick walkways and is near Stony Brook village, the Stony Brook hospital and university, Avalon Park, and Sand Street and West Meadow beaches. It’s in the Three Village Central School District.

The listing agent is Kristin Bodkin of Coach Real Estate Associates.

