Stony Brook Colonial reduced to $849,000

A five-bedroom, 4½-bath Colonial in Stony Brook has just been reduced by 2.9% to $849,999. What homeowner Regina DeSimone said she will miss most about this 3,500-square-foot home are the memories made raising her two daughters there. The family moved in right after construction was completed in 2003. But she won’t be moving far when she and her husband downsize nearby.

"We love the area. We are in walking distance to Stony Brook University, the harbor and Avalon Nature Preserve. It's just a great location," she said, adding that the home in the Three Village School District.

The house is on three-quarters of an acre and features a lavishly landscaped backyard with a built-in pool, patio and gazebo. "It feels like you're like in a nature preserve and is very relaxing," DeSimone said. "When we moved in, we spent $100,000 to have a landscaper come in and plant everything in the front and back and now some of those trees are 30 feet tall."

In addition, there’s an oversized chef’s kitchen — 30 by 15 feet — which was redone about eight years ago with high-end appliances like a cast-iron Aga stove and double side-by-side refrigerator-freezer. "And it looks over the yard. It’s just very light and airy," DeSimone said.

The living room and den each have a fireplace. The king-size primary suite has a walk-in closet and bathroom, and the house features vaulted ceilings and new wood moldings.

The home is move-in-ready, said listing agent Jennifer Torre with Home Possible Realty. "There’s also the potential for an income apartment or a mother-daughter setup in the basement, which has a private entrance from the driveway," she said. "It has a separate living room and eat-in kitchen, storage, a large bedroom and full bathroom and a possible second bedroom."

The annual taxes are $24,827.