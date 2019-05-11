TODAY'S PAPER
Stony Brook's 'Holly Tree House' lists for $794,000

This Stony Brook home served as a boardinghouse

This Stony Brook home served as a boardinghouse known as the Bluebird Tea Room in the early 1900s. Photo Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A three-story, six-bedroom Colonial in Stony Brook known as the “Holly Tree House” is on the market for $794,000.

Owner Matt Dunn says he and wife, Maura, have learned a great deal about the home’s history since they purchased it eight years ago. It was at one point owned by Capt. Charles Mills, a locally prominent seafarer and farmer. Later, in the early 1900s, it served as a boardinghouse known as the Bluebird Tea Room.

One of the many holly trees on the property was planted on the day the Confederacy conceded defeat in the American Civil War, they say.

The home recently earned recognition from the Three Villages Historical Society.

“We’re hoping some kind of family finds it interesting and exciting and a little different,” Matt Dunn says. “It’s been a great home.”

The .95-acre property is listed with Maryanne Perillo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

